Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $14.17 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.7% of Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $362,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 20,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,156,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.97. The company had a trading volume of 6,696,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,391,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.09. The company has a market capitalization of $439.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

