Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $48.71 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. decreased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 398,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,810 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises 2.5% of Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Linscomb & Williams Inc. owned 0.25% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $48,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 84,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SDY traded down $1.09 on Friday, hitting $121.26. The company had a trading volume of 315,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,263. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.12. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $89.02 and a 1-year high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.