Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $6.03 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 656,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $239,701,000 after acquiring an additional 38,396 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 23,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

MA traded down $4.02 on Friday, reaching $347.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,435,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,784,203. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $342.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $367.45 and its 200 day moving average is $369.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MA. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.48.

In related news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

