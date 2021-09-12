Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $6.79 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in D. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,619,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,414,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153,315 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $238,616,000. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,979,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,287,000 after buying an additional 1,045,573 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $74,221,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,864,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,619,000 after buying an additional 974,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.09.

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.30. 3,323,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,939,049. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $86.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

