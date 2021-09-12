Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $7.59 Million Stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,793 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. owned 0.28% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares worth $7,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $44,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $43,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $60,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 340.2% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $79,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.92. 133,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,361. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.96 and a 200 day moving average of $67.74. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.23 and a 1-year high of $71.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.831 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

