Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $9.04 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 24,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,312,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 88.5% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.8% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $345.88. 1,222,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,618. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $95.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $399.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $366.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.47.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 41.87%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price target (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

