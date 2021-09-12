Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $9.43 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,570 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $407,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,446,648 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $240,608,000 after buying an additional 711,944 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $925,000. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,985 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.30. 10,211,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,170,376. The company has a market cap of $272.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.90 and a 200 day moving average of $56.90. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Benchmark increased their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Truist increased their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

