Linscomb & Williams Inc. Increases Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 264.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,278,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,934,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.94 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,995 shares of company stock worth $14,215,774. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and set a $153.00 price target (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.18.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

