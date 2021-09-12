Linscomb & Williams Inc. Increases Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.57. 3,944,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,396,234. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.93 and a twelve month high of $106.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.07.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

