Linscomb & Williams Inc. Purchases 19,200 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 922,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 3.0% of Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $58,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $53.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,123,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,308,477. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $228.53 billion, a PE ratio of -17.36, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.43.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.