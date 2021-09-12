Linscomb & Williams Inc. Purchases 2,810 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,702 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 132.7% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 235.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.15.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $119.34. The company had a trading volume of 6,517,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,862,845. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $81.75 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.06 and a 200-day moving average of $113.76.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

