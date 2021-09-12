Linscomb & Williams Inc. Purchases 360 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises 0.7% of Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $12,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in BlackRock by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK traded down $5.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $916.62. 332,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,700. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $531.39 and a twelve month high of $959.89. The stock has a market cap of $139.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $903.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $843.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

BLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $953.31.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.