Linscomb & Williams Inc. Purchases 5,145 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,923 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 96.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 53.1% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 614 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.89.

Shares of CVS traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.79. 6,451,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,440,043. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $90.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.53 and a 200-day moving average of $80.74.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,197,487. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 72,958 shares of company stock worth $6,270,533 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

