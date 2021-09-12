Linscomb & Williams Inc. Raises Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,155 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 0.7% of Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $13,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $1,161,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 36,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.06.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.27. 40,514,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,513,868. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $43.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

