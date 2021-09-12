Linscomb & Williams Inc. Raises Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GenTrust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth $284,000. Nelson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 30,377 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,103,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.6% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 4.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 126,289 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,529,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the second quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,092 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,334,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,564,316.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,316.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,813 shares of company stock worth $20,342,613 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on V. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Compass Point raised their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $224.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,715,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,245,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $438.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.30.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

