Linscomb & Williams Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,886 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $13,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,285,000 after buying an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 101,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,616,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,580,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 228,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,070,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter.

VYM stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.45. The company had a trading volume of 896,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,901. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $108.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.09 and a 200 day moving average of $104.34.

