Linscomb & Williams Inc. Sells 13,086 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,086 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 3.2% of Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $63,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $230.08. 3,382,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,886,408. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $162.85 and a twelve month high of $234.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.72.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

