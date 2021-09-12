Linscomb & Williams Inc. Sells 4,855 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,855 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Linscomb & Williams Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $16,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA:VXF traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $187.18. 178,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,919. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.74 and a 200 day moving average of $183.47. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $122.45 and a 1-year high of $192.81.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

