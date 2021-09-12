Linscomb & Williams Inc. Sells 528 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 0.7% of Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Linscomb & Williams Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $13,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $4.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $490.09. The stock had a trading volume of 828,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,305. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $321.77 and a 12 month high of $507.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $492.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $488.46.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.