Liquid Strategies LLC Buys 93,553 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Liquid Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,553 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 51.3% of Liquid Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Liquid Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $194,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,014,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,541,000 after purchasing an additional 639,445 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,286,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,520,000 after purchasing an additional 492,486 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,001,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,531,000 after purchasing an additional 57,724 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,838,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,222,000 after purchasing an additional 83,681 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,733,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,311,000 after purchasing an additional 186,868 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $409.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,032,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914,341. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $406.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $387.16. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $295.04 and a 1-year high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

