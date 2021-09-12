Liquid Strategies LLC Has $130.54 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Liquid Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,131,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,028 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 34.4% of Liquid Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Liquid Strategies LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $130,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $190,759,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,281,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,957,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,460,845. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.01. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.20 and a twelve month high of $118.53.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

