Liquid Strategies LLC Has $8.33 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Liquid Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,924 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Liquid Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Liquid Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,601,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,916,000 after buying an additional 222,981 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 290,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,754,000 after purchasing an additional 22,686 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 18,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 566.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 15,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 23,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.86. The company had a trading volume of 736,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,409. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.84. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $114.91 and a 52-week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

