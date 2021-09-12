LiquidApps Price Down 17.5% Over Last 7 Days (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $14.12 million and $2,799.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LiquidApps has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar. One LiquidApps coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000671 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00057332 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Coin Profile

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

