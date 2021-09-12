Liquity Price Down 8.6% Over Last Week (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Liquity has a market cap of $52.62 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Liquity has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. One Liquity coin can now be bought for about $5.28 or 0.00011723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00080158 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.48 or 0.00127655 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.79 or 0.00181659 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,867.89 or 0.99649524 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,239.03 or 0.07193744 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.68 or 0.00909891 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002971 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,969,454 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Liquity Coin Trading

