Liquity USD One Day Trading Volume Reaches $414,779.00 (LUSD)

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Over the last week, Liquity USD has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Liquity USD coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC on major exchanges. Liquity USD has a market cap of $721.64 million and approximately $414,779.00 worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00063720 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.02 or 0.00160184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002899 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00014341 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00044320 BTC.

LUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

