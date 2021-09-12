Litecoin Plus (LCP) 1-Day Volume Tops $117.00

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0341 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded 44.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Plus has a market capitalization of $93,858.92 and $117.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,103.42 or 1.00072597 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00071395 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00008877 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00076637 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007334 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002199 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006128 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

Litecoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

