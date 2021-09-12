LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $245.73 Million

Equities research analysts expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) to announce $245.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $251.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $236.40 million. LivaNova reported sales of $240.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow LivaNova.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $264.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.73 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 37.15%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on LivaNova from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LivaNova has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

LivaNova stock opened at $82.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 0.90. LivaNova has a 12-month low of $41.07 and a 12-month high of $90.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.22.

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,606,312. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIVN. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in LivaNova by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 23.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 1.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LivaNova

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LivaNova (LIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.