LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,103 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of LiveRamp worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 5.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 2.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 4.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 9.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 2.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Shares of NYSE RAMP opened at $50.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.19. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $87.38. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -64.49 and a beta of 1.13.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. On average, research analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.