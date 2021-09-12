Lobstex Price Tops $0.0619 on Top Exchanges (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 12th. In the last seven days, Lobstex has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0619 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lobstex has a market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $958,397.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,481,107 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

