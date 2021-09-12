LocalCoinSwap (LCS) One Day Volume Tops $2,859.00

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 12th. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and $2,859.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded 28.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.75 or 0.00751406 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000236 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000074 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001524 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $541.31 or 0.01204281 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003819 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000056 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,270,006 coins and its circulating supply is 51,057,229 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

