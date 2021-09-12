Loki (LOKI) One Day Volume Hits $1,392.00

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last week, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. Loki has a total market cap of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loki coin can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,006.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,429.70 or 0.07454837 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $183.84 or 0.00399587 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $649.07 or 0.01410824 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.64 or 0.00127464 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $253.21 or 0.00550385 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $225.18 or 0.00489454 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $157.35 or 0.00342017 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006657 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official website is loki.network . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.