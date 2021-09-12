Loser Coin Achieves Market Cap of $5.19 Million (LOWB)

Loser Coin (CURRENCY:LOWB) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Loser Coin has a market cap of $5.19 million and approximately $125,783.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loser Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Loser Coin has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00075242 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.97 or 0.00130464 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.05 or 0.00182853 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,008.86 or 1.00089797 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,334.82 or 0.07254726 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $439.47 or 0.00956043 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loser Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loser Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loser Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

