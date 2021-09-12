Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $216.26.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

LOW stock opened at $204.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.02. The company has a market cap of $141.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $146.72 and a 12-month high of $215.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 20.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 19.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,000,195 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $190,217,000 after purchasing an additional 162,825 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 117,839 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,411,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. 72.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

