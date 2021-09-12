Lua Swap 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $32,385.00 (LUA)

Lua Swap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 12th. In the last week, Lua Swap has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. Lua Swap has a total market capitalization of $5.20 million and approximately $32,385.00 worth of Lua Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lua Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Lua Swap

Lua Swap (LUA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Lua Swap’s total supply is 210,695,158 coins and its circulating supply is 83,119,046 coins. Lua Swap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling Lua Swap

