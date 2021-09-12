Lubert Adler Management Company LP Has $27.89 Million Stock Holdings in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Lubert Adler Management Company LP grew its stake in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 355,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Safehold comprises approximately 2.4% of Lubert Adler Management Company LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Lubert Adler Management Company LP owned about 0.67% of Safehold worth $27,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Safehold by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Safehold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Safehold in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 2.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 27.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SAFE opened at $79.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.18 and a beta of -0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.56. Safehold Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.06 and a 1 year high of $95.29.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $44.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.25 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 36.87%. Equities analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist upped their target price on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.07 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.01.

In related news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 27,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $2,504,634.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $2,707,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,400 shares of company stock worth $14,621,046. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

