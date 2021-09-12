LUXCoin (LUX) Trading 6.2% Lower This Week

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 12th. LUXCoin has a total market cap of $854,343.89 and approximately $163.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LUXCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0708 or 0.00000154 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,989.17 or 1.00172639 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00073171 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00008853 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.85 or 0.00897076 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $204.04 or 0.00444430 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $145.30 or 0.00316481 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004777 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00076987 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00005914 BTC.

LUXCoin Coin Profile

LUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 13,082,154 coins and its circulating supply is 12,074,921 coins. LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LuxCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the PHI1612 algorithm (built from; Skein, JH, Cubehash, Fugue, Streebog and Echo). Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

