LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.31.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. Bank of America cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $92.87 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $66.72 and a 1 year high of $118.01. The stock has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.29 and a 200 day moving average of $104.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

