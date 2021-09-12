Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magna International were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Magna International by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Magna International by 1,772.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 59.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MGA opened at $79.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.54 and a 200-day moving average of $89.91. The stock has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.54. Magna International Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.08 and a 1 year high of $104.28.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.83%. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.71) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is 43.54%.

MGA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Magna International from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Edward Jones raised Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. TD Securities dropped their target price on Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Magna International from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Magna International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.27.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

