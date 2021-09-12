MaidSafeCoin Reaches Market Cap of $221.81 Million (MAID)

MaidSafeCoin (CURRENCY:MAID) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One MaidSafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MaidSafeCoin has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar. MaidSafeCoin has a market capitalization of $221.81 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00079878 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.48 or 0.00129132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.43 or 0.00181124 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,098.09 or 1.00078653 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,347.80 or 0.07268047 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $439.89 or 0.00955002 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003011 BTC.

MaidSafeCoin Coin Profile

MaidSafeCoin launched on April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 coins. The official message board for MaidSafeCoin is safenetforum.org . MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MaidSafeCoin is safenetwork.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Client applications can access, store, mutate and communicate on the network. The clients allow people to anonymously join the network and cannot prevent people joining. Data is presented to clients as virtual drives mounted on their machines, application data, internal to applications, communication data as well as dynamic data that is manipulated via client applications depending on the programming methods employed. Examples of client apps are; cloud storage, encrypted messaging, web sites, crypto wallets, document processing of any data provided by any program, distributed databases, research sharing of documents, research and ideas with IPR protection if required, document signing, contract signing, decentralized co-operative groups or companies, trading mechanisms and many others. The clients can access every Internet service known today and introduce many services currently not possible with a centralised architecture. These clients, when accessing the network, will ensure that users never type another password to access any further services. The client contains many cryptographically secured key pairs and can use these automatically sign requests for session management or membership of any network service. Therefore, a website with membership can present a join button and merely clicking that would sign an authority and allow access in the future. Digital voting, aggregated news, knowledge transfer of even very secret information is now all possible, and this is just the beginning! “

