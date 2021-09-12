Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Position Raised by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Main Street Capital worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 24.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 17.6% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAIN. TheStreet raised Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

NYSE:MAIN opened at $41.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $26.68 and a 1-year high of $43.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.91.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 126.72%. The business had revenue of $67.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.56 million. Equities analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is presently 117.14%.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

