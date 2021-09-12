Maker Price Down 22.3% Over Last 7 Days (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Maker has a total market capitalization of $2.86 billion and $111.61 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Maker has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar. One Maker coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2,889.52 or 0.06260321 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Maker alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00063851 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.79 or 0.00159867 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002889 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00014394 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000398 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00044523 BTC.

About Maker

Maker is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 991,328 coins. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maker’s official website is makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.