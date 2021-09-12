Maple (MPL) Trading 17.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. In the last seven days, Maple has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Maple has a market capitalization of $6.46 million and approximately $320,228.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maple coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.00 or 0.00021729 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maple alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00063497 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.25 or 0.00163467 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002912 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00014665 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00044647 BTC.

About Maple

Maple (MPL) is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,931 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Maple Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maple should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maple using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maple and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.