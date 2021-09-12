MAPS (MAPS) Market Cap Hits $63.90 Million

MAPS (CURRENCY:MAPS) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One MAPS coin can now be purchased for $1.28 or 0.00002777 BTC on popular exchanges. MAPS has a market capitalization of $63.90 million and $958,072.00 worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MAPS has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00008516 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00014582 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003931 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00009634 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000206 BTC.

DAOventures (DVD) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000480 BTC.

MAPS Profile

MAPS is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,042,335 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

MAPS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAPS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

