Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $76.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) to report sales of $76.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $97.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.70 million. Marathon Digital reported sales of $840,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8,959.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full-year sales of $228.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $164.70 million to $291.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $755.25 million, with estimates ranging from $553.30 million to $957.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Marathon Digital.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.25). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 78.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%.

MARA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

MARA stock opened at $35.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -94.05 and a beta of 4.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.13 and its 200-day moving average is $32.97. Marathon Digital has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $57.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,015,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,879 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 322.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,687,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,801,000 after buying an additional 5,105,351 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 1,782.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,488,000 after buying an additional 2,127,625 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,668,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,351,000 after buying an additional 100,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,609,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,489,000 after buying an additional 869,479 shares during the last quarter. 35.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

