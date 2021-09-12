MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.50.

HZO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on MarineMax from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

HZO opened at $47.86 on Friday. MarineMax has a 52-week low of $23.24 and a 52-week high of $70.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.45.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $666.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.99 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

