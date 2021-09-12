MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Stake Reduced by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,828 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.18% of MarineMax worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 39.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 17,464 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MarineMax in the first quarter worth $1,267,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in MarineMax by 70.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 11,833 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in MarineMax by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MarineMax during the first quarter valued at about $2,418,000.

Get MarineMax alerts:

HZO has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on MarineMax from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of MarineMax stock opened at $47.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.45. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $70.89.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $666.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.99 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarineMax Profile

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.