Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 199.88 ($2.61).

Several analysts recently issued reports on MKS shares. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Peel Hunt started coverage on Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 233 ($3.04) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 173 ($2.26) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 233 ($3.04) price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on the stock.

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at GBX 187.15 ($2.45) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £3.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 154.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 154.88. Marks and Spencer Group has a one year low of GBX 86.45 ($1.13) and a one year high of GBX 189.90 ($2.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

