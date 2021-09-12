Marlin (POND) Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Marlin coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Marlin has traded up 27.3% against the U.S. dollar. Marlin has a total market cap of $88.70 million and approximately $211.02 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.68 or 0.00075593 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.35 or 0.00131548 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.74 or 0.00184704 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,982.33 or 1.00228849 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,344.98 or 0.07291142 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $444.37 or 0.00968615 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Marlin Coin Profile

Marlin’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

