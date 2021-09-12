Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Stock Position Raised by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 527.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,700 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.15% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $9,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $257,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VAC opened at $148.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.56 and a 200-day moving average of $164.46. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $85.47 and a 12-month high of $190.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 2.58.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.29.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

