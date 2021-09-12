MASQ (MASQ) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.86 Million

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 12th. One MASQ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MASQ has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. MASQ has a total market capitalization of $3.86 million and $10,613.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MASQ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00073307 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.32 or 0.00131075 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.68 or 0.00186185 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,367.05 or 0.07316821 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,874.89 or 0.99689108 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $436.82 or 0.00949228 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003033 BTC.

MASQ Profile

MASQ’s launch date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,576,705 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MASQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MASQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.